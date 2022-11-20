Travel agent booked for Rs 1.5L fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 19

The Nurmahal police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a village resident of Rs1.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The accused has been identified as Gurwindar Singh of Kandola Kalan. The Investigating officer stated that Mohinder Singh — a resident of the same village — had complained to Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) that he had paid Rs 1.5 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration abroad. But he was given a fake visa instead. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC after an inquiry.