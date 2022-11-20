Travel agent booked for Rs 1.5L fraud

Phagwara, November 19
The Nurmahal police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a village resident of Rs1.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The accused has been identified as Gurwindar Singh of Kandola Kalan. The Investigating officer stated that Mohinder Singh — a resident of the same village — had complained to Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) that he had paid Rs 1.5 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration abroad. But he was given a fake visa instead. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC after an inquiry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal
The decision was approved at the COP27 closing plenary sessi...
'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Was the mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali
US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus
The move comes about two months after a Sikh student at the ...
Qatar eye home advantage as they take on Ecuador in FIFA World Cup opener
The match starts at 7 pm local time (9.30 pm IST)