Travel agent booked for duping 2 of Rs 8.8L

Our Correspondent

Talwara, April 5

The Hajipur police have registered a case against Raju Swami for cheating two people of Rs 8.8 lakh on the pretext of sending them to a foreign country.

Hajipur police station incharge Pankaj Kumar said Harpinder Singh, a resident of Gera village, and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Sibochak village, in their complaint to Hoshiarpur SSP alleged that travel agent Raju Swami, a resident of Lok Vihar Apartment, Vikaspuri, New Delhi, had defrauded them of Rs 8.8 lakh under the false promise of sending them to Poland.

The victims told the police that neither did the suspect send them abroad nor did he return the money that he had taken from them. Hajipur police have registered a case against Raju Swami under various sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation.