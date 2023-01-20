Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 8 lakh

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA,JANUARY 19

The Nurmahal police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a person of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The investigating officer (IO), Kashmir Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Bhupesh Singh, alias Radhe, a resident of Subash Nagar in Ludhiana.

The IO said Harrup Singh, a resident of Bhandal Himmat village, complained to the police that he paid more than Rs 8 lakh to Bhupesh for sending abroad. He took the money and neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.

The IO said a case under Sections 406 (Breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating)of the IPC had been registered against the suspect after an inquiry.