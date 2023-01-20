Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 8 lakh

PHAGWARA,JANUARY 19
The Nurmahal police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a person of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.
The investigating officer (IO), Kashmir Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Bhupesh Singh, alias Radhe, a resident of Subash Nagar in Ludhiana.
The IO said Harrup Singh, a resident of Bhandal Himmat village, complained to the police that he paid more than Rs 8 lakh to Bhupesh for sending abroad. He took the money and neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.
The IO said a case under Sections 406 (Breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating)of the IPC had been registered against the suspect after an inquiry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...
Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'
Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was molested and dragged ...