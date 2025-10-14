DT
Travel agent booked for duping villager of Rs 7.25 lakh

Travel agent booked for duping villager of Rs 7.25 lakh

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:37 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
The Lohian Khas police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a villager of Rs 7.25 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Onkar Singh Brar said the accused was identified as Mohindar Singh, a resident of Thalla village.

Surjit Singh, a resident on Ward No. 11, Lohian Khas, complained to Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that he had paid Rs 7.25 lakh to the accused for facilitating his son’s migration to Cyprus. However, he neither sent his son abroad nor returned the money.

The DSP said a case was registered against the accused after an inquiry into the matter.

