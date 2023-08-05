Travel agent booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Geeta Rani, a resident of village Sunrra near Phagwara, the Satnampura police have registered a case under Section 406 and 420 of IPC against a fake travel agent for duping the complainant of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad. The victim told the police that the accused, identified as Madan Lal Sagar, a resident of Deep Nagar, Jalandhar, could neither send her abroad nor return her money back. The police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Youth held for blackmailing

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a girl, city police have registered a case under Section 376 and 506 of IPC against a village youth on the charges of developing intimate relations with the complainant girl on the pretext of marrying her, capturing her vulgar photos and threatening to post the photos on social media. The accused was identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of village Mehli. SHO Amandeep Nahar said the police are investigating the case from all angles. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Bike thief arrested

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Abadh Kishore, a resident of Shivpuri, the police have arrested two bike thieves and recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing the registration number PB-09Y-1423 from their possession. SHO City Amandeep Nahar said the arrested accused, identified as Mani, a resident of village Bhularai and Jasbir Singh, a resident of Palahai Gate, Phagwara, have confessed their crime. A case under Section 379 of IPC has been registered against the arrested accused. OC

Man held, Illicit liquor seized

Phagwara: Sadar Police arrested a liquor trader and recovered 9,930 ML of illicit liquor from his possession last night. The accused was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of village Dhak Pandori near Phagwara. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the arrested accused. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Phagwara: Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. SHO Jatinder Kumar said that 170 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Jaswant Singh alias Jassa, son of Hari Singh, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Man booked on theft charge

Phagwara: Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Vijay, a resident of Mahilpur village, complained to the police that he had parked his motorcycle in front of the commission agent’s shop on August 3 from where it was stolen.

