Travel agent booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a person of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Nakodar DSP and investigating officer Kulwinder Singh Virk said the suspect had been identified as Rimple Kumar, alias Rampal, a resident of Kanganna village falling under the Shahkot police station. Harjit Singh of Kohala village falling under the Lambarra police station told the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that he paid Rs 5 lakh to the suspect to facilitate his migration to France. However, the suspect neither sent him abroad nor returned the money. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Agents Professional Act has been registered. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gurnam Singh, a resident of Ismail Pur village. The IO said 14 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Two booked for criminal trespass

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons, including a woman, on the charges of criminal trespass, intimidation and committing the crime with common intention. Harjit Singh, investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Shahkar police post, said the suspects had been identified as Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Nakodar City, and Pawitar Singh, a resident of Peer Pur village. Jagdeesh Singh, a resident of Sarihn village, told the police that the suspects destroyed landmarks fixed by patwari on a piece of land. A case under Sections 434 (destroying or moving landmarks fixed by the authority of public servant), 201, 447, 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered.

