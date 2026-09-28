Travel agent booked for fraud

Phagwara: The police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a Bilga villager of Rs 13.51 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Phillaur DSP Bharat Masih said the accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh Sector 9-C, Chandigarh. Vishva Nath of Pati Mansoor Bilga village, complained to Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that he paid Rs 13.51 lakh to the accused for facilitating his son's migration abroad, but the accused did not send him abroad, nor did he return his money.

Rajouri car driver arrested

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Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a J&K car driver on charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving and mischief. The accused has been identified as Sarabjot Singh of Rajouri district of Jammu and presently living in New Deol Nagar in Bhargo Camp, Jalandhar. Daljit Kumar of Mehmuwal Yusafpur village said the accused was driving his car fast and negligently and hit his cousin Gurpreet Singh's motorcycle and killed him on the spot near Nihaloowal village.

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Two ‘drug peddlers’ held

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 35 tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Sandeep of Mallarri village and Mangat Ram of Mohalla Udham Singh Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

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Two ‘drug addicts’ held

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused have been identified as Navish Kumar of Ward No 5, Lohian Khas, and Sandip Singh of Kasupur village in Shahkot. Two lighters, silver papers and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession.

Woman nabbed for theft

Phagwara: The police have arrested a woman on charges of theft and mischief. The accused has been identified as Gurmit Kaur of Ismailpur village. Jogindar Singh of Chak Pipply village had complained to the police that the accused and her accomplices had ransacked his old house on May 12 and stole 22 saplings from his fields, a diesel engine and steel wires and ploughed the crop.

Cong protests against CEC

Hoshiarpur: The Congress here on Sunday staged a protest outside the DC office over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from office. Congress leaders appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and order an investigation into the matter. Protesters also burnt effigies of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Kumar.