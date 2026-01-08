DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Travel agent booked in Kapurthala for cheating in overseas placement case

Travel agent booked in Kapurthala for cheating in overseas placement case

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:56 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Kapurthala police have registered a criminal case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014, in connection with an alleged case of cheating and breach of trust involving overseas travel arrangements.

Advertisement

The case has been registered at City Police Station, Kapurthala, after a detailed inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

Advertisement

SSP Gaurav Toora said, the complaint was filed by Amrik Singh, a resident of village Jodha Nagri, Tehsil Baba Bakala, Amritsar district. The complainant alleged that travel agent Jaskaran Singh, a patwari by profession and resident of Mohalla Kilewala, Ward No. 1, near Darbar Sakhi Sarwar Pir Lal, Old Jail area, Kapurthala, took Rs 2 lakh from him around eight months ago on the pretext of sending his son, Karnveer Singh, to the United States.

Advertisement

The accused allegedly assured early processing and completion of all formalities but later failed to fulfill the promise.

The complaint further states that while the accused returned the passport after repeated demands, he neither facilitated the overseas travel nor refunded the money, thereby allegedly cheating the complainant.

Advertisement

After preliminary verification and legal opinion from the prosecution branch, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, ordered registration of the case on July 9, 2025. Police officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged fraud and to determine whether more individuals may have been similarly affected.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts