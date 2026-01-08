Travel agent booked in Kapurthala for cheating in overseas placement case

The Kapurthala police have registered a criminal case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014, in connection with an alleged case of cheating and breach of trust involving overseas travel arrangements.

The case has been registered at City Police Station, Kapurthala, after a detailed inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

SSP Gaurav Toora said, the complaint was filed by Amrik Singh, a resident of village Jodha Nagri, Tehsil Baba Bakala, Amritsar district. The complainant alleged that travel agent Jaskaran Singh, a patwari by profession and resident of Mohalla Kilewala, Ward No. 1, near Darbar Sakhi Sarwar Pir Lal, Old Jail area, Kapurthala, took Rs 2 lakh from him around eight months ago on the pretext of sending his son, Karnveer Singh, to the United States.

The accused allegedly assured early processing and completion of all formalities but later failed to fulfill the promise.

The complaint further states that while the accused returned the passport after repeated demands, he neither facilitated the overseas travel nor refunded the money, thereby allegedly cheating the complainant.

After preliminary verification and legal opinion from the prosecution branch, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, ordered registration of the case on July 9, 2025. Police officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged fraud and to determine whether more individuals may have been similarly affected.