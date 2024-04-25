Phagwara: Travel agent couple nabbed for duping villager of Rs 43 lakh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 24

The Shahkot police have arrested a travel agent couple for duping a Shahkot resident of Rs 43 on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amandeep Singh, who is investigating officer (IO) in the case, said the suspects had been identified as Avtar Singh, alias Tari, a resident of Sohal Jagir village, and his wife Jaswant Kaur.

Sodhi Singh, a resident of Lasoorri village, told the police that he paid Rs 43 lakh to the suspects to facilitate his migration to Canada. However, the suspects neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.

The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act had been registered against the suspects.

The police said the main suspect, Nirmal Singh, a resident of Punia Mand village falling under the Shahkot police station, was still absconding.

