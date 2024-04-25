Phagwara: Travel agent couple nabbed for duping villager of Rs 43 lakh

Phagwara, April 24
The Shahkot police have arrested a travel agent couple for duping a Shahkot resident of Rs 43 on the pretext of sending him abroad.
Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amandeep Singh, who is investigating officer (IO) in the case, said the suspects had been identified as Avtar Singh, alias Tari, a resident of Sohal Jagir village, and his wife Jaswant Kaur.
Sodhi Singh, a resident of Lasoorri village, told the police that he paid Rs 43 lakh to the suspects to facilitate his migration to Canada. However, the suspects neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.
The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act had been registered against the suspects.
The police said the main suspect, Nirmal Singh, a resident of Punia Mand village falling under the Shahkot police station, was still absconding.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...