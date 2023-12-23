Travel agent dupes man of Rs 12.46 lakh

Phagwara, December 22
The Mehatpur police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a resident of Rs 12.46 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad.
Narinder Singh Aujla, DSP, Shahkot, said the suspect was identified as Harpreet Singh of Barra Salam village.
The DSP said Nirmal Singh of Mohalla Kasba in Mehatpur complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that he paid
Rs 12.46 lakh to the suspect for sending his son abroad. He neither sent his son abroad nor returned the money. The DSP said a case had been registered against the suspect.
