Travel agent dupes man of Rs 43L, booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 7

The Shahkot police have booked a travel agent on the charge of duping a Shahkot village resident of Rs 43 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Jalandhar (Rural) Harjit Singh, who is investigating officer (IO) in the case, said the suspect had been identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Punia Mand village under the Shahkot police station.

Sodhi, a resident of Lasoorri village, complained to the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that he paid Rs 43 lakh to the suspect to facilitate his migration to Canada. However, the suspect neither sent him abroad, nor returned the money.

The DSP said a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act had been registered against the suspect.