Travel agent dupes man of Rs 12.50 lakh, held

Phagwara, October 15
The Shahkot police have arrested a travel agent on the charge of duping a Shahkot resident of Rs 12.50 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police and investigating officer (IO) Narinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Jaswant Singh, alias Jassy, a resident of Green Avenue Colony, Dharam Kot, Moga.
Satnam Singh, a resident of Bau Pur village, complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that he gave Rs 12.50 lakh to the suspect to facilitate his son’s migration abroad. However, he neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.
The IO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (committing the crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Profession Regulation Act was registered against the suspect and his three accomplices identified as Vannet Tyagi, a resident of Hollamby Killa, West Delhi, Mukal Kalra, a resident of Shyama Park, Shahbad, Ghaziabad, UP, and Ajay Danial Anwar, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, Shahbad, Ghaziabad.
