DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Travel agent dupes villager of Rs 1.90 lakh

Travel agent dupes villager of Rs 1.90 lakh

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:18 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

On a complaint lodged by Inderjit Singh of village Jagpalpur near Phagwara, the police have registered a case against a fake travel agent Hira Lal of village Gahor near Goraya for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.90 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Inderjeet alleged that Heera Lal took Rs1.90 lakh from him with the assurance of arranging his travel abroad. However, after receiving the amount, the accused neither sent him abroad, nor returned the money, leading the complainant to approach the police for action.

Advertisement

Inderjeet stated that Heera Lal claimed to have connections to secure overseas employment and travel documents. When repeated requests for either the promised travel arrangement or a refund went unanswered, he decided to report the matter to the authorities.

Advertisement

DSP Bharat Bhushan said acting on his complaint, a case was registered and an inquiry was initiated The police said preliminary investigations have been launched to verify the allegations and collect evidence regarding the financial transaction and communications between the parties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts