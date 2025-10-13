Travel agent dupes villager of Rs 1.90 lakh

On a complaint lodged by Inderjit Singh of village Jagpalpur near Phagwara, the police have registered a case against a fake travel agent Hira Lal of village Gahor near Goraya for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.90 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

According to the complaint, Inderjeet alleged that Heera Lal took Rs1.90 lakh from him with the assurance of arranging his travel abroad. However, after receiving the amount, the accused neither sent him abroad, nor returned the money, leading the complainant to approach the police for action.

Inderjeet stated that Heera Lal claimed to have connections to secure overseas employment and travel documents. When repeated requests for either the promised travel arrangement or a refund went unanswered, he decided to report the matter to the authorities.

DSP Bharat Bhushan said acting on his complaint, a case was registered and an inquiry was initiated The police said preliminary investigations have been launched to verify the allegations and collect evidence regarding the financial transaction and communications between the parties.