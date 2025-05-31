Travel agent dupes villager of Rs 12L, booked

The Nurmahal police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a resident of Nurmahal village of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Lal said that the accused had been identified as Imran Khan, a resident of ward No. 6, Ahmedgarh in Malerkotla. The IO further said that Sandeep Singh, a resident of Bhardwajian village, had complained to Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that he paid Rs 12 lakh, to the accused for facilitating his migration abroad, but neither he was sent abroad, nor did he return the money, his passport and certificates.

The IO said that a case under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 316 (criminal breach of trust cheating) of the BNS had been registered.