DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Travel agent dupes villager of Rs 12L, booked

Travel agent dupes villager of Rs 12L, booked

The Nurmahal police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a resident of Nurmahal village of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Lal said that the accused had been identified as...
article_Author
Nitin malik Ashish Satija
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:46 AM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Nurmahal police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a resident of Nurmahal village of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Advertisement

Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Lal said that the accused had been identified as Imran Khan, a resident of ward No. 6, Ahmedgarh in Malerkotla. The IO further said that Sandeep Singh, a resident of Bhardwajian village, had complained to Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that he paid Rs 12 lakh, to the accused for facilitating his migration abroad, but neither he was sent abroad, nor did he return the money, his passport and certificates.

The IO said that a case under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 316 (criminal breach of trust cheating) of the BNS had been registered.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts