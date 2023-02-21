Travel agent held for Rs 8.8L fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a local travel agent on the charge of allegedly duping a Kapurthala man of Rs 8.80 lakh on the pretext of sending his son and one other person abroad. The police said the suspect had been identified as Amrik Singh, a resident of Mohalla Rehman Pura in Nakodar. Rannjit Singh, a resident of Amarjit Pur village of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, had complained to the police that he had paid Rs 8.80 lakh to the suspect for facilitating the migration of his son Komalprit Singh and his friend Harpal Singh abroad. However, both were neither sent abroad nor was the money returned. OC

Youth loses life to rash driving

Nawanshahr: Another case of death due to rash driving was reported from Nawanshahr on Monday. A 21-year-old lost his life in Pojewal when a car coming at high speed hit the youngster from behind. The deceased has been identified as Karanveer Singh who was accompanied by his paternal uncle Surinder Pal (51). Pal in his complaint to the police said he along with Karanveer were on their way to a shop.”The moment Karanveer tried to cross the road, a car coming at a high speed knocked him down. He was severely injured and died on the spot. I was so disturbed that I could not notice the car number,” he stated in his complaint. The driver is still at large. A case under Section 279, and 304-a of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified driver.. TNS

Snatchers’ gang member nabbed

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a member of the snatcher’s gang who had been absconding for the past ten months. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said the accused had been identified as Gurprit Singh, a resident of Puniya village. Piara Lal (70), a resident of Raiwal Bet village and presently living at Mahalan village had complained to the police that he was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple on April 27 late at night when six accused riding on motorcycles and a scooter waylaid him near Lasoorri village and asked him to hand over what he had. Piara Lal said when he told the accused that he didn’t have anything, they started beating him up and he raised an alarm and people began assembling on the spot and the accused fled away.