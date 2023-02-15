Travel agent held for duping woman of Rs 1.4L

Phagwara, February 14
The Bilga police have arrested a travel agent for duping a woman and his relative of Rs 1.4 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.
Phillaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jagdish Raj, who is the investigating officer (IO) in the case, said the accused is Sukhwant Singh of
Kadiaya village, Ludhiana. Kulwant Kaur, a resident of Sangowal village, had complained to the police that she and one of her relatives had paid an amount of Rs 1.4 lakh to the accused for facilitating their migration abroad. However, they were neither sent abroad, nor did they get their money back.
The DSP said a case had been registered under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act against the accused in this regard back in 2019.
