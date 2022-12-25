Travel agent held for duping woman of Rs 19.8L

Phagwara, December 24
The Shahkot police have arrested a travel agent on the charge of duping a woman of Rs.19.8 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad.
Investigating officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said the accused has been identified as Neeraj Attar, a resident of the Baba Banda Singh Bahadar road, Ludhiana.
Rajwindar Kaur, a resident of Talwandi Madho village, had complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that she had paid Rs 19.8 to the accused for facilitating her son’s migration to Canada. But the agent provided them with a fake visa.
The IO said a case has been registered under the accused under Sections 406, 420, 464 and 506 of the IPC.
