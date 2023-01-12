Travel agent in police net after 4 years

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, JANUARY 11

The Nakodar sadar police nabbed a proclaimed offender after more than four years of registration of a case against him. The case was registered against him on the charge of cheating.

SHO Palwinder Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Swaran Singh, a native of Bijnor district, UP. He was residing in Warra Salam village when the crime was committed. The SHO said the suspect had duped Sadhu Singh, a resident of Bal Kohna village, of Rs 25.50 lakh on the pretext of sending his family abroad. He said a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered at the Mehatpur police station after an inquiry on August 17, 2018. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2019.