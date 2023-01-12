Travel agent in police net after 4 years

PHAGWARA, JANUARY 11
The Nakodar sadar police nabbed a proclaimed offender after more than four years of registration of a case against him. The case was registered against him on the charge of cheating.
SHO Palwinder Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Swaran Singh, a native of Bijnor district, UP. He was residing in Warra Salam village when the crime was committed. The SHO said the suspect had duped Sadhu Singh, a resident of Bal Kohna village, of Rs 25.50 lakh on the pretext of sending his family abroad. He said a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered at the Mehatpur police station after an inquiry on August 17, 2018. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...