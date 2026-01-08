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Home / Jalandhar / Travel agents booked for cheating youth of ₹25 lakh

Travel agents booked for cheating youth of ₹25 lakh

Probe on

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:57 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
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A case of alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust involving a large sum of money has come to light after a 55-year-old complainant accused two travel agents of duping his family on the pretext of sending his son abroad.

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According to a complaint, Raspal Singh,a resident of Rasoolpur village near Phillaur, alleged that the accused assured him of sending his son, Sukhvinder Singh, to Canada and got ₹25 lakh for the purpose. However, despite taking the money, the accused neither arranged the promised foreign visa, nor fulfilled their commitment.

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The complainant further stated that after repeated demands, the accused returned only ₹4.85 lakh and failed to refund the remaining ₹20.15 lakh, committing fraud. It has been alleged that both accused acted in connivance with each other to cheat the complainant and his family. Following an inquiry conducted by the DSP, Phillaur, Bharat Masih, and subsequent approval from the SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), the allegations were found to be prima facie substantiated.

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On the basis of a formal complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2014, against Sunil Ghai of Garha under Phillaur police station and Rahul Luthra of Ashok Nagar, Jalandhar, falling under Division Number 05 police station. Both accused are yet to be arrested, and further investigation is underway to recover the remaining amount and examine the wider role of the accused in similar cases.

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