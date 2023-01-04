Travel agents booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 3

The Shahkot police have booked four travel agents on the charge of allegedly duping a village resident of Rs 12.50 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad. The police said the accused have been identified as Jaswant Singh of Gun Avenue Colony, Dharam Kot, Moga, Vannet Tyagi, a resident of Hollamby Kala, West Delhi, Mukal Kalra, a resident of Shyama Park, Shahbad, Ghaziabad, UP and Ajay Danial Anwar, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, Shahbad, Ghaziabad, UP. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act has been registered.