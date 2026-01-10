The district police have registered two separate cases against individuals accused of cheating people of Rs 20.22 lakh by promising to send them overseas.

According to the police, Harnek Singh, a resident of Bains Awan village, lodged a complaint with the Tanda police, alleging that Gurbachan Singh of Bhoolpur village duped him of ₹10.97 lakh on the pretext of arranging travel to Canada. Despite receiving the money, the accused allegedly failed to make any arrangements or return the amount.

In another case, Neelam Rani of Fatehpur village complained to the Hajipur police that travel agent Varinder Singh of Jugial village cheated her of ₹9.25 lakh. She alleged that the accused took the money to send her son, Surinder Kumar, to Portugal but did not fulfil the promise.

The police said cases have been registered in both matters and investigations are underway. Efforts are being made to verify documents and transactions related to the alleged fraud.