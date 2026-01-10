DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Foreign dreams: Two duped of Rs 20 lakh

Foreign dreams: Two duped of Rs 20 lakh

Investigations are underway

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 05:06 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

The district police have registered two separate cases against individuals accused of cheating people of Rs 20.22 lakh by promising to send them overseas.

Advertisement

According to the police, Harnek Singh, a resident of Bains Awan village, lodged a complaint with the Tanda police, alleging that Gurbachan Singh of Bhoolpur village duped him of ₹10.97 lakh on the pretext of arranging travel to Canada. Despite receiving the money, the accused allegedly failed to make any arrangements or return the amount.

Advertisement

In another case, Neelam Rani of Fatehpur village complained to the Hajipur police that travel agent Varinder Singh of Jugial village cheated her of ₹9.25 lakh. She alleged that the accused took the money to send her son, Surinder Kumar, to Portugal but did not fulfil the promise.

Advertisement

The police said cases have been registered in both matters and investigations are underway. Efforts are being made to verify documents and transactions related to the alleged fraud.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts