Travel agent's partner arrested in Canada deportation case

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 28

Rahul Bhargava, partner of travel agent Brijesh Mishra, has been arrested by the city police for his involvement in a deportation and fraud case. Bhargava was running an immigration firm – Education Migration Services — with Mishra near the bus stand here. After receiving complaints against Mishra, the police registered two FIRs against him and his partners . Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal said Bhargava was arrested on March 24, and he is currently in police remand.

Notably, a large number of students from Punjab have accused Mishra of providing them with fake offer letters. The students had moved to Canada between 2017 and 2019, and when they submitted their documents for the PR (permanent resident) process, the Canada Border Service Agency issued them deportation notices citing the offer letters as fake. The district administration, meanwhile, has cancelled the licence of the immigration firm.