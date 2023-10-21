Tree branch falls on car

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, October 20

A large branch of a tree broke and fell on a car near Garhi Matton village on Garhshankar-Nangal Road. The car was badly damaged in the incident. A man and his wife, their daughter and granddaughter, who were travelling in the car had a narrow escape.

According to information, Joginder Singh of Kheda Kamlot village was going to Nawanshahr with his wife, daughter and his four-year-old granddaughter around 10.30 am to buy medicine. When they reached Garhi Matton village, a branch of a tree broke and fell on their car and damaged it.

Luckily, all four car occupants had a narrow escape. They were pulled out of the vehicle by passersby. The village residents have demanded that the administration and the department concerned should prune trees on roadsides to prevent accidents in the future.

#Nangal