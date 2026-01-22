DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Tree felling at roadways workshop defies HC ban

Tree felling at roadways workshop defies HC ban

Workers flee with loaded trolley, Officials claim ‘no knowledge’, Activists demand probe

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 05:08 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Trees cut at the Punjab Roadways Hoshiarpur workshop.
Despite clear directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court banning the cutting of trees, neither contractors, nor government officials appear to be taking these orders seriously. A glaring example of this negligence surfaced at the Punjab Roadways Hoshiarpur workshop, where tree felling reportedly continued openly for two consecutive days, in blatant violation of court orders.

At the workshop, lush green trees were cut down, not only defying High Court directions, but also raising serious questions about the government’s commitment to environmental protection. Shockingly, the responsible officials of Punjab Roadways were seen distancing themselves from the incident, claiming ignorance about the ongoing tree cutting.

The situation has raised serious concerns as trees were cut for two straight days on government land, right under the nose of officials, yet no one seems to know who permitted the activity or why it was carried out.

Attempts to contact Jasveer Singh, General Manager of Punjab Roadways Hoshiarpur Depot, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to phone calls. Later, when Surinder Singh, a clerk, was contacted, he denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the trees had been pruned at the request of neighbouring residents. He stated that an inquiry was underway and insisted that the trees were not cut down, only trimmed.

However, when questioned about the thick wooden logs loaded on the trolley, he claimed these were merely large branches. Regarding permission from the competent authorities, he admitted having no information and suggested that higher officials might have granted approval.

Immediate Action Needed Considering the Seriousness of the Matter: Dhiman

Environmental activist Jai Gopal Dhiman termed the incident a direct violation of High Court orders and a conspiracy to damage the environment. He demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against those responsible for the tree cutting.

Dhiman questioned how green trees located on a government department campus could be cut without permission by private individuals. He urged the district administration to take immediate and strict action, considering the gravity of the matter.

