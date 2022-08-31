Watch: Trending song Kala Chashma written by Kapurthala cop becomes instant cult with people across the world making reels, lyricist reacts

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, August 31
Kala Chashma Song written by Amrik Singh Shera, a Head Constable from Kapurthala district has become a worldwide craze. The song was written by him when he was just 15 years old.
In 2016, the song had reached Bollywood when it was used in the film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. It was then, when people had got to know about the lyricist too.
Shera (48), a native of Talwandi Chaudhariya village is on cloud nine that the song has broken the language barrier. “I am short of words and cannot express my feeling. I am so grateful to everyone that they are liking my song,” he shared.
Shera had written the song as a ninth-grader. He approached many singers at the time with his songs. Amar Arshi is the singer of song.
He also shared his upcoming projects and said that people will get to hear other songs too. “Such craze has given me a motivation to write more now,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...