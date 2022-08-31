Watch: Trending song Kala Chashma written by Kapurthala cop becomes instant cult with people across the world making reels, lyricist reacts

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

Kala Chashma Song written by Amrik Singh Shera, a Head Constable from Kapurthala district has become a worldwide craze. The song was written by him when he was just 15 years old.

In 2016, the song had reached Bollywood when it was used in the film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. It was then, when people had got to know about the lyricist too.

Shera (48), a native of Talwandi Chaudhariya village is on cloud nine that the song has broken the language barrier. “I am short of words and cannot express my feeling. I am so grateful to everyone that they are liking my song,” he shared.

Shera had written the song as a ninth-grader. He approached many singers at the time with his songs. Amar Arshi is the singer of song.

He also shared his upcoming projects and said that people will get to hear other songs too. “Such craze has given me a motivation to write more now,” he said.

