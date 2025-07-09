DT
Trials for boys sub-junior hockey team on July 12

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:40 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
Hockey Punjab has announced that selection trials for the state’s sub-junior boys hockey team will held on July 12 at 8.00 am at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar. The selected team will represent Punjab in the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior (Boys) National Hockey Championship, scheduled to be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from July 28 to August 8.

Sharing the details, Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli and general secretary Amrik Singh Powar stated that players born after January 1, 2009, were eligible to participate in the trials. All aspiring players must bring their original Aadhaar cards for identity verification, as no player would be allowed to take part in the trials without showing proof of identity. A coaching camp will be organised for the shortlisted players.

