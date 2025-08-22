DT
Tribune Healthcare Awards 2025 to be held in Jalandhar on Saturday

Tribune Healthcare Awards 2025 to be held in Jalandhar on Saturday

The event is organised to honour eminent medical professionals and hospitals of the region
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:23 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
The Tribune Group of Publications will organise The Tribune Healthcare Awards Punjab 2025, an event to honour the eminent medical professionals and hospitals of the region, in Jalandhar on Saturday.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will be the chief guest at the event being held at the Cabbana Resort on Phagwara Road in Jalandhar from 7 pm onwards.

The objective of the event is to felicitate the outstanding doctors who don white coats and embark on a noble mission to preserve and enhance lives.

These awards were instituted to celebrate the remarkable contribution of doctors who have made a significant impact on healthcare and medical science in India with their selflessness and dedication to humanity.

