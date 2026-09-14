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Home / Jalandhar / Tribune Impact: Rights panel steps in over distribution of biscuits, toffees at Jalandhar anganwadis amid ration shortage

Tribune Impact: Rights panel steps in over distribution of biscuits, toffees at Jalandhar anganwadis amid ration shortage

In its order, panel notes that the report indicated that children aged three to six years at 1,634 Anganwadi centres in Jalandhar were being served biscuits, toffees and namkeen amid shortage of ration

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:34 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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An anganwadi worker distributes biscuits among children at a centre near Lamma Pind Chowk in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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The Punjab and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a news report by The Tribune published on September 13 under the headline, “No Ration, Jalandhar anganwadis serve biscuits, toffees to children”, highlighting the prolonged shortage of ration supplies at Anganwadi centres in Jalandhar.

In its order, the commission noted that the report indicated that children aged three to six years at around 1,634 Anganwadi centres in Jalandhar were being served biscuits, toffees and namkeen amid the prolonged shortage of ration supplies.

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The commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Prakash, Member Justice Gurbir Singh and Member Jitender Singh Shunty, passed the order after taking note of the news report.

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The report had highlighted that children aged three to six years were being served biscuits, toffees and namkeen at these anganwadi centres instead of the hot cooked meal comprising porridge (daliya), khichdi, panjiri and murmure (fun pops) under the state’s Supplementary Nutrition Programme to tackle malnutrition.

Additionally, children aged six months to three years, pregnant women and lactating mothers were also not receiving their entitled take home ration amid the non-availability of food supplies.

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The commission has sought a report from the Secretary, Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Punjab, before the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed for hearing on October 21.

In its order, the commission directed that a copy of the order, along with a copy of the video, be sent to the Secretary, Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Punjab, for compliance.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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