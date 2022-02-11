Campus notes

Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Students and staff members of PCM SD College for Women pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: PCM SD College for Women held a teary tribute to the prodigious artiste who was certainly no less than an institution in herself, to acknowledge and applaud the distinguished efforts of Lata Mangeshkar. The nation is in utmost grief for we lost our gem in her legendary and phenomenal figure. Her demise has marked an end of the musical era. Posterity will look upon her for her unswerving contribution to the musical industry, for having raised the standards of excellence. Recipient of the ‘Padma Bhushan’ and ‘Bharat Ratna’, Lata’s charm was not just restricted across nation but her rapturous strains will continue to reverberate round the world, eliciting nothing but adulation and unsurpassable glee. Department of Music gave a singing performance to pay her homage. Members of the managing committee and Principal Dr Pooja Prashar lauded the endeavour put in by the department for having organised the event.

‘Nightingale of India’ remembered

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar, a famous and great personality of music world. During the special programme organised by the PG Department of Performing Arts, Prabhdeep Kaur, a student of MA Music (Vocal) Semester II, paid homage by singing Lata ji’s very popular song ‘Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchan Hai’. Apart from this, the instrumental music teacher Varinder Singh Channa also performed Lata ji’s song through sitar and refreshed her memory in the minds of everyone. At the same time Lata ji’s song ‘Mera Saaya Saath Hoga’ sung by Bhupinder Kaur and Nagma player Sri Abhay Kumar Bagga brought tears in everybody’s eyes. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi described the death of Lata Mangeshkar as an unforgettable loss to the music world.

Declamation Contest

‘Planning Forum’, PG department of Economics of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, organised a declamation contest under the guidance of Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen. The topics for the declamation contest were ‘Crypto Currency’ and ‘Brain Drain’. In the judgement panel, there were Binoo Gupta, Dean Student Welfare, Rama Sharma, PRO and Head PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production, and Dr Shallu Batra, Dean Discipline, Head PG Department of Economics. Students from various streams participated in declamation contest and expressed their views. Dr Shallu Batra addressed the students regarding importance of data base, case studies, practical and empirical evidences to support their views. In this contest Manpreet from BA Sem-5 stood first, Surbhi from BA Sem-3 got second prize, Shaina from M.com Sem-1 stood third, Riya and Sujata both from B.Sc Economics Sem-5 got consolation prize. Principal Prof. Dr. Ajay Sareen congratulated the winners and gave best wishes for their bright future.

Faculty Development Programme

A one-day Faculty Development Programme was held for the staff members of CT Group of Institutions. In this, Ahsan Ul Haq, an eminent public speaker, IAS mentor and life coach chaired a session and delivered an expert talk on role of knowledge management in the business world and hindrances faced by entrepreneurs. He talked at length about the metamorphosis of education from the static to the liberal forum. He discussed various tools of success and about the leveraging. He further gave valuable insights into the socio economic dimensions of the society amidst the Covid-19 situation.

Jagjit Singh remembered

Department of Music of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a programme to pay tribute to the ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh on his birth anniversary by singing his ghazals. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, on this occasion, expressed her views saying though Jagjit Singh is not present physically yet his singing left a deep impression on the minds of his audiences. His ghazals would ever remain memorable and Jagjit Singh would always be remembered for his contributions. On this occasion, Dr. Vivek Verma sang many beautiful ghazals of Jagjit Singh. Dr. Anupam Sood erected the stage and shared many incidents from the life of Jagjit Singh to the audience.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

In a heartfelt email exchange, Elon Musk shares pain of losing son

2
Sports

Someone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane

3
Haryana

Maid sedates Gurugram family, loots house by bringing in 4 accomplices

4
Haryana

Roof collapses in Gurugram housing complex; many feared trapped

5
Nation

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

6
Trending

‘Just love him’: Twitter reacts after seeing Rishabh Pant’s relaxed look

7
Nation

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

8
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Punjab Campaign Trail

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Budget stands for continuity, brings stability to economy, predictability of taxation: Sitharaman

Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha

Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after woman dies in mishap.

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...

57 constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in the fray - ADR

57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey

Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

Panchkula schools reopen to thin attendance

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

As Covid cases dip, walk in for OPDs at PGI from Feb 14

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district