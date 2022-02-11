Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: PCM SD College for Women held a teary tribute to the prodigious artiste who was certainly no less than an institution in herself, to acknowledge and applaud the distinguished efforts of Lata Mangeshkar. The nation is in utmost grief for we lost our gem in her legendary and phenomenal figure. Her demise has marked an end of the musical era. Posterity will look upon her for her unswerving contribution to the musical industry, for having raised the standards of excellence. Recipient of the ‘Padma Bhushan’ and ‘Bharat Ratna’, Lata’s charm was not just restricted across nation but her rapturous strains will continue to reverberate round the world, eliciting nothing but adulation and unsurpassable glee. Department of Music gave a singing performance to pay her homage. Members of the managing committee and Principal Dr Pooja Prashar lauded the endeavour put in by the department for having organised the event.

‘Nightingale of India’ remembered

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar, a famous and great personality of music world. During the special programme organised by the PG Department of Performing Arts, Prabhdeep Kaur, a student of MA Music (Vocal) Semester II, paid homage by singing Lata ji’s very popular song ‘Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchan Hai’. Apart from this, the instrumental music teacher Varinder Singh Channa also performed Lata ji’s song through sitar and refreshed her memory in the minds of everyone. At the same time Lata ji’s song ‘Mera Saaya Saath Hoga’ sung by Bhupinder Kaur and Nagma player Sri Abhay Kumar Bagga brought tears in everybody’s eyes. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi described the death of Lata Mangeshkar as an unforgettable loss to the music world.

Declamation Contest

‘Planning Forum’, PG department of Economics of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, organised a declamation contest under the guidance of Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen. The topics for the declamation contest were ‘Crypto Currency’ and ‘Brain Drain’. In the judgement panel, there were Binoo Gupta, Dean Student Welfare, Rama Sharma, PRO and Head PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production, and Dr Shallu Batra, Dean Discipline, Head PG Department of Economics. Students from various streams participated in declamation contest and expressed their views. Dr Shallu Batra addressed the students regarding importance of data base, case studies, practical and empirical evidences to support their views. In this contest Manpreet from BA Sem-5 stood first, Surbhi from BA Sem-3 got second prize, Shaina from M.com Sem-1 stood third, Riya and Sujata both from B.Sc Economics Sem-5 got consolation prize. Principal Prof. Dr. Ajay Sareen congratulated the winners and gave best wishes for their bright future.

Faculty Development Programme

A one-day Faculty Development Programme was held for the staff members of CT Group of Institutions. In this, Ahsan Ul Haq, an eminent public speaker, IAS mentor and life coach chaired a session and delivered an expert talk on role of knowledge management in the business world and hindrances faced by entrepreneurs. He talked at length about the metamorphosis of education from the static to the liberal forum. He discussed various tools of success and about the leveraging. He further gave valuable insights into the socio economic dimensions of the society amidst the Covid-19 situation.

Jagjit Singh remembered

Department of Music of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a programme to pay tribute to the ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh on his birth anniversary by singing his ghazals. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, on this occasion, expressed her views saying though Jagjit Singh is not present physically yet his singing left a deep impression on the minds of his audiences. His ghazals would ever remain memorable and Jagjit Singh would always be remembered for his contributions. On this occasion, Dr. Vivek Verma sang many beautiful ghazals of Jagjit Singh. Dr. Anupam Sood erected the stage and shared many incidents from the life of Jagjit Singh to the audience.