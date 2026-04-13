icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Tributes paid in Lahore to martyrs on 107th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Tributes paid in Lahore to martyrs on 107th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Participants lit candles to pay tribute to the martyrs and remembered their sacrifices

article_Author
Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:26 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The martyrs’ memorial at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.
Advertisement

A tribute ceremony was organised by the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan at the Democratic Lawn of the Lahore High Court Bar Association to mark the 107th anniversary of the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar. Participants lit candles to pay tribute to the martyrs and remembered their sacrifices.

Advertisement

The ceremony was presided over by Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, chairman, Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan. Prominent attendees included Raja Zulqarnain, former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association and patron-in-chief of the foundation, senior vice chairman Malik Ehtesham-ul-Hassan, Dr Shahid Naseer, Khalid Zaman Khan Kakar, Mian Nadeem Ahmed, Noor Muhammad Qasuri and Rana Shahid Ali Sabir, along with a large number of participants from different walks of life.

Advertisement

Qureshi told this correspondent over phone from Lahore that the speakers paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, calling the incident a dark chapter in the history of the subcontinent. They said the tragedy gave new strength and direction to the freedom movement. They added that even after 107 years, the sacrifices of the martyrs remain alive and continue to inspire future generations.

Advertisement

The speakers said the innocent and unarmed people, who lost their lives stood against oppression and injustice, laying the foundation of freedom that can never be forgotten. They stressed on the need to renew the commitment to stand against injustice, oppression and tyranny, and to continue the mission of the martyrs.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the departed souls of the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, as well as for peace, stability and prosperity in the country.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts