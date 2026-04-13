Tributes paid in Lahore to martyrs on 107th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

A tribute ceremony was organised by the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan at the Democratic Lawn of the Lahore High Court Bar Association to mark the 107th anniversary of the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar. Participants lit candles to pay tribute to the martyrs and remembered their sacrifices.

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The ceremony was presided over by Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, chairman, Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan. Prominent attendees included Raja Zulqarnain, former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association and patron-in-chief of the foundation, senior vice chairman Malik Ehtesham-ul-Hassan, Dr Shahid Naseer, Khalid Zaman Khan Kakar, Mian Nadeem Ahmed, Noor Muhammad Qasuri and Rana Shahid Ali Sabir, along with a large number of participants from different walks of life.

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Qureshi told this correspondent over phone from Lahore that the speakers paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, calling the incident a dark chapter in the history of the subcontinent. They said the tragedy gave new strength and direction to the freedom movement. They added that even after 107 years, the sacrifices of the martyrs remain alive and continue to inspire future generations.

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The speakers said the innocent and unarmed people, who lost their lives stood against oppression and injustice, laying the foundation of freedom that can never be forgotten. They stressed on the need to renew the commitment to stand against injustice, oppression and tyranny, and to continue the mission of the martyrs.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the departed souls of the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, as well as for peace, stability and prosperity in the country.