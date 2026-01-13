Tributes paid to Dulla Bhatti on Lohri at Lahore grave

On the Lohri festival, a delegation of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan paid a visit to the grave of legendary revolutionary folk hero Dulla Bhatti at the historic Miani Sahib Graveyard in Lahore. The delegation was led by foundation chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi and Malkit and Ihtesham-ul-Hassan, senior vice-chairman.

Advertisement

The members of the delegation offered prayers and paid glowing tributes to his courage, humanity and lifelong resistance against injustice. The visit was aimed at remembering the legacy of a hero who continues to live in the hearts of people across the region.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering, Qureshi said Dulla Bhatti was not just a character from history, but a powerful symbol of resistance, honour and protection of the oppressed. He said during the Mughal era, when imperial power was marked by arrogance and cruelty, Dulla Bhatti dared to challenge the rulers and stood firmly against injustice.

Advertisement

“At a time when silence meant survival, Dulla Bhatti chose resistance,” he said.

Qureshi added that Dulla Bhatti remains alive in the collective memory of the people, which is why the Lohri festival is celebrated across the world in his remembrance. He recalled that Dulla Bhatti’s so-called ‘crime’ was rescuing a helpless Hindu girl from a Mughal ruler who intended to dishonour her. Dulla Bhatti not only protected her dignity but also arranged her marriage with a Hindu man, setting a lasting example of human values, interfaith harmony and moral courage. For this act of humanity and defiance, he was publicly executed outside the gates of Delhi.

Advertisement

Expressing concern, the chairman said it was unfortunate that even today the grave of such a great hero was facing neglect and injustice. He alleged that illegal graves had been constructed around Dulla Bhatti’s resting place with the connivance of the graveyard authorities, damaging the sanctity and historic beauty of the site. He further alleged that drug dealers had turned the graveyard into a centre of narcotics, calling it a disgrace to national heritage.

Qureshi strongly demanded that the government of Pakistan immediately construct a dignified mausoleum for Dulla Bhatti, remove all illegal encroachments, take strict action against drug mafias, include Dulla Bhatti in educational curricula, issue commemorative stamps and coins in his honour, and officially recognise him as a national hero. He warned that if timely action was not taken, the foundation would be forced to launch a peaceful national-level movement.