Tributes paid to former MP on 3rd death anniv in Phillaur

Late Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra near Phillaur on January 14 2023, was remembered with deep respect and emotion on his third death anniversary as senior Congress leaders, party workers and citizens paid tributes at a commemorative event held here today.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa recalled his close association with Chaudhary and emotionally revisited the tragic day of his passing, while describing him as a leader of rare qualities and a prominent representative of the Dalit community in Punjab's Doaba region.

Speakers including MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira remembered Chaudhary as a mass leader, dedicated public servant and compassionate human being who always remained accessible to people beyond party lines, noting that his absence remains a loss to both politics and society.

Recalling his journey from Youth Congress leadership to the Lok Sabha, where he was elected in 2014 and 2019, speakers praised his humility, sincerity and commitment to public welfare, calling him a strong pillar of the Congress party and an inspiration for future generations.

His son, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, expressed gratitude to all attendees and assured that he would continue working to fulfil his father's vision and serve the people selflessly. Earlier in the day, family members joined him in paying floral tributes at Santokh Singh Chaudhary's memorial in village Dhaliwal, Jalandhar.