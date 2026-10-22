Tributes paid to martyrs at Punjab Police Academy on Police Commemoration Day

The Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy (PPA), Phillaur, observed Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday to honour the supreme sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The occasion was marked by a ceremonial parade, the reading out of the names of police martyrs and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs’ Memorial, paying solemn tribute to the courage, dedication and selfless service of police personnel.

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Dhanpreet Kaur, Director of the Punjab Police Academy, led the tributes by laying a wreath at the memorial, joined by other officers of the academy. The names of the martyrs were read out during the programme to remember their bravery and acknowledge their invaluable contribution to public service.

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Addressing the gathering, Dhanpreet Kaur said that wearing police uniform was a privilege that carried with it a profound sense of responsibility, commitment and accountability. She emphasised that the sacrifices made by police martyrs should continue to inspire serving personnel and trainees to uphold the highest standards of integrity, empathy and professionalism. The academy director stressed the importance of preserving the values exemplified by police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. She underlined that the legacy of the martyrs should serve as a constant reminder of the responsibilities associated with the profession and inspire every member of the force to perform their duties with courage, discipline and an unwavering commitment to public welfare.

The programme was attended by Amandeep Kaur, Deputy Director (Administration); Ashok Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Administration); and other officers, officials, staff members and trainees of the academy.