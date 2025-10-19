Tributes paid to police martyrs in Jalandhar

A solemn event was held at Police Lines, Jalandhar, to honour the brave martyrs of the Jalandhar Police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day.

The ceremony began with a two-minute silence to remember the officers who laid down their lives serving the Punjab Police and ensuring public safety and security.

Family members of the martyrs shared heartfelt memories and expressed their enduring pride and emotional bond with the Punjab Police. They also voiced concerns and challenges they face.

As a mark of respect and gratitude, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police presented mementos and gifts to the families, along with warm Diwali greetings. The event concluded with a community lunch, symbolising unity, remembrance and a shared commitment to uphold the legacy of the fallen heroes.