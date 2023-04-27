Tributes pour in across party lines

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

BJP leaders today paid tributes to former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on Tuesday.

The entire leadership of the BJP observed a two-minute silence at the election office here in the memory of the Akali stalwart. Leaders also paid floral tributes to the five-time Punjab CM.

Co-incharge of the Jalandhar bypoll and former UP cabinet minister Dr Mahinder Singh, BJP national secretary Dr Narinder Singh Rana, former MLA and National Executive member Manoranjan Kalia, state general secretary and zonal in-charge Jeevan Gupta, Dr Subhash Sharma among other leaders paid tributes to senior Badal.

Mahinder Singh said the death of the Akali stalwart sent a wave of grief in the political circles. He said the demise of Parkash Singh Badal was an end of an era in the state and country politics.

AAP also offered tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at an event held at the party office near the Ravidass Chowk. State general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, MLAs Amritpal Kohli, Jeevan Jyot Kaur and other senior party leaders were present on the occasion. AAP leaders remembered the Akali Dal patriarch with folded hands and offered prayers.

Congress leaders also paid tributes to the Akali patriarch commemorating his decades’ long contribution to the politics of the region.