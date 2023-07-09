 Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness
State Of Parks

Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness

Councillor, residents pool in resources, but no grants from MC

Overgrown grass at Trikoni Park in Aman Nagar, Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Malkiat SIngh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 8

Amidst the monsoons, it’s a sort of mayhem at Trikoni Park in Aman Nagar. Tall weeds and bushy grass with the possibility of reptiles and insects creeping around isn’t exactly an ideal setting for children to play in. However, things weren’t always so inhospitable at the residential park, once preserved and built by residents with a lot of care.

Several years ago, the MC allocated grants to the area with the help of the local councillor. The park received several swings and 10 benches with the funds allocated. Money for half the number of swings was pooled in by the residents.

The poorly maintained park in Aman Nagar, Jalandhar.Tribune Photo:Malkiat SIngh

Unlike parks, which cry for basic infrastructure or have broken equipment, the plight of Trikoni Park at Aman Nagar has been quite different. It has swings, pathways, benches and boundary walls, all intact and preserved, ready to be used. All it needs is a gardener for upkeep (mali).

While Rs 1,500 was once allocated for a mali (gardener) with the help of the area councillor, now monthly allowance has long been stopped. While residents pitch in from time to time with maintenance and upkeep, no grants for a gardener have been forthcoming.

Some parks fell into disuse during Covid but in this area, residents kept Trikoni Park going even during the pandemic. However, they now say that their prime requirement is a gardener.

Aman Nagar resident Rahul Dutta, who is also a member of the Aman Youth Welfare Society (which chips in for the upkeep of the park), says, “Residents have always been committed to taking care of the park. In 2016-17, with the MC allocating grants and the councillor Prabhakar lending us help, swings and benches came in, some of which were arranged by residents themselves. Residents also funded dustbins and a fountain for the park. Under Prabhakar (former councillor), Rs 1,500 was also received for the mali’s allowances. However, this was discontinued”.

Rahul said: “Shockingly, the MC even demolished some speed-breakers in the area which were again funded by residents. We had been contributing money and maintaining the park but with no money at all, maintenance of the greens is proving to be a difficult task, especially during the rains. The society still takes care as much as it can. All we need is that a regular allowance for gardener be allocated by the MC. The residents will handle the rest.”

Another resident said: “People still frequent the park but the rains turn it into a jungle which gets unsafe for children. We have done so much hard work for the park. All we ask the MC is to allocate funds for the mali.”

Monthly allowance stopped

