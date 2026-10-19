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Home / Jalandhar / Trolley hits two vehicles on NH-1 in Phagwara, no casualties reported

Trolley hits two vehicles on NH-1 in Phagwara, no casualties reported

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:21 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Wichita police Captain says a 34-year-old woman was driving the truck. Representative Image/iStock
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A road accident on national highway-1 in Phagwara caused a stir after a trolley collided with two vehicles, leaving both damaged and raising concerns over road safety amid the movement of heavy vehicles. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident and a potentially serious accident was averted.

According to the available details, the collision occurred when a trolley struck two vehicles with considerable force. Despite the severity of the collision and the damage sustained, no casualties were reported. The exact circumstances leading to the accident, including the speed of the vehicles and the sequence of events before the collision, remain to be established.

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The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks associated with the movement of heavy vehicles on busy highway stretches. A momentary lapse in judgment, inadequate following distance or failure to maintain control at speed can have serious consequences, particularly where traffic is dense and vehicles are moving in close proximity.

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Road safety experts routinely stress the need for heavy-vehicle drivers to maintain safe speeds, keep sufficient distance from other vehicles and remain alert to changing traffic conditions. While the absence of casualties provided relief, the damage caused to the vehicles underlines the potential consequences of collisions on busy roads.

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