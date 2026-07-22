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Home / Jalandhar / Truck carrying 10 quintals of poppy husk seized in Samalkha; Garhshankar man held

Truck carrying 10 quintals of poppy husk seized in Samalkha; Garhshankar man held

Another person booked

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:50 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Haryana Police has seized over 10 quintals of poppy husk allegedly being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab and booked two residents of the Garhshankar area in connection with the case.

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According to the Haryana Police, the seizure was made at a naka on the GT Road near Bhaudwal Majri in Samalkha, Panipat district. Acting on a tip-off, an ANC team, led by SI Pushpinder Singh, intercepted a truck (PB-06-BH-4847) coming from the Delhi side.

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The driver was identified as Nitish Kaushal of Malkowal Beet village in Garhshankar. During the search, the police found 41 plastic bags of poppy husk, weighing 10.33 quintals, hidden beneath 601 cartons of conditioner.

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The police estimated the value of the seized consignment at around Rs 35 lakh, while its retail value in Punjab is believed to be more than Rs 70 lakh.

The driver claimed he was only transporting the vehicle and alleged that both truck and poppy husk belonged to a person from Garhshankar. The police have launched raids to arrest him. The truck has been seized and the driver taken into custody.

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The arrested driver was also involved in an earlier NDPS case registered in Jammu and Kashmir.

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