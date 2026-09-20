Truck driver robbed of Rs 50,000, mobile at gunpoint in Phillaur

A truck driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by a group of four to five unidentified youths near Bhattian village in Phillaur in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred shortly after midnight when the truck, carrying a consignment from Khanna to Jammu, was intercepted by the assailants.

According to the complaint, the accused were travelling in an i20 car and allegedly overtook the truck before placing their vehicle in front of it, forcing the driver to stop. The assailants allegedly attacked the truck with sticks and other blunt objects, smashing its windows and assaulting the driver.

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The victim, identified as Asif Hussain, a resident of Satwad in Jammu and Kashmir, told the police that one of the assailants pointed a pistol at his head and threatened to shoot him. The accused allegedly took away Rs 50,000 in cash and his mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

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The incident created panic in the area when some youths from nearby Bhattian village heard the driver’s cries for help and attempted to intervene. According to the village sarpanch, the assailants allegedly brandished a pistol and chased the villagers when they tried to rescue the driver.

Following information about the incident, the 112 emergency response team and a police party led by Phillaur SHO Dharminder Singh reached the spot. The injured driver was taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment, while his statement was recorded by the police. SHO Dharminder Singh said the police had reached the spot immediately after receiving information through the police control room. A preliminary investigation suggested that the incident was a case of robbery, he said, adding that the investigation was under way. Police are examining the possibility of identifying the suspects through CCTV footage from establishments near the crime scene. The village sarpanch said cameras had been installed at Sandeep Karyana Store, located close to the spot. Police are expected to examine the footage once the shop opens to establish the movement of the suspects and their vehicle.

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The complainant has reportedly provided the police with the registration number of the i20 car allegedly used in the crime. The police are tracing the vehicle and its registered owner on the basis of the number. Investigators are also verifying whether the vehicle was stolen or had been used without the owner’s knowledge.