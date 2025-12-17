Truck kills biker in Phillaur

A road accident claimed the life of Baljeet Singh, a resident of Bharasinghpura village in Phillaur, while his friend Sandeep Kumar sustained injuries.

Sandeep Kumar, accompanied by his friend Baljeet Singh, was travelling towards Phillaur on a motorcycle with Baljeet. When the motorcycles reached near Achanak Chowk , a truck coming from the opposite direction, allegedly driven at a high speed struck the motorcycle.

As a result of the impact, both riders suffered serious injuries. Baljeet Singh, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phillaur, where doctors declared him dead during treatment, while the motorcycle was also damaged. The container driver fled the spot, and his identity was not known at the time of reporting.

On the basis of the statement, the Phillaur police registered a case under Sections 279, 304A, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.