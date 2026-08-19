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Home / Jalandhar / Truck operators protest diversion of transport work to private containers

Truck operators protest diversion of transport work to private containers

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:05 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Transporters under the banner of the All Punjab Truck Operators Union stage a protest outside the DC office in Jalandhar. Photo: Malkiat Singh
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Truck operators staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Jalandhar on Tuesday, opposing the alleged diversion of transportation work to private container operators. They also raised concerns over rising operational costs and prolonged delays in obtaining mandatory documents.

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The protest was organised by the All Punjab Truck Operators Union. Voicing the concerns of the operators, Happy Sandhu, union state president said truck operators played a prominent role in transporting wheat and paddy from farms to mandis.

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After procurement, they carry rice to shellers and wheat to godowns. After this, they also transport wheat from godowns for loading onto railway rakes for movement to other states under the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

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"However, this time we came to know that the government has given the transportation of wheat from godowns to railway loading points to private container operators. There are nine truck unions in Jalandhar that work together and provide employment to people from 60 to 70 villages in the district. Hundreds of youth depend on this work for their livelihood as there is no major industry or other significant source of income in these areas," Sandhu said.

He said the unions viewed the move as an attempt to take away the livelihood of local truck operators. "If the government does not withdraw this decision, we will be forced to boycott all transportation work," he said

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The operators also flagged delays in obtaining Punjab permits, registration certificates (RCs) and fitness certificates, claiming that applications often remained pending for months at Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and District Transport Office (DTO) offices, saying such delays added to their financial and operational burden.

Besides this, the union sought a reduction in toll tax, permit fees and other taxes. It also demanded a ban on the commercial use of tractor-trolleys and strict enforcement of rules against overloading of trucks.

When contacted, Mahesh Martolia, FCI District Manager said the decision has been taken by the corporation's national authorities. "The national authorities assess the requirement for transportation through containers in different areas and send their demand to Chandigarh, which is subsequently conveyed to us at the district-level. We are only implementing the order," he said.

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