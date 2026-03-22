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Home / Jalandhar / Truck overturns on NH-44 near Phillaur, traffic disrupted

Truck overturns on NH-44 near Phillaur, traffic disrupted

Vehicle went out of control as its driver ‘fell asleep’

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:24 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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A road accident on National Highway (NH)-44 near Phillaur during the wee hours of Sunday led to traffic disruption on the route. Vehicular movement came to a standstill for several hours and rail services were also briefly affected.

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The incident occurred around 3.30 am, when a heavily loaded container truck, travelling from Jalandhar towards Ludhiana, went out of control after its driver reportedly fell asleep. While crossing a bridge, the vehicle overturned and landed across the carriageway, completely blocking both sides of the highway.

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The accident resulted in a long traffic snarl, stretching several kilometres.

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The bridge over which the mishap occurred had high-voltage railway overhead wires installed, which further complicated matters. The impact caused the truck parts to hang dangerously close to the railway lines, prompting the authorities to briefly halt train movement on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana section as a precautionary measure.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Officials from the road safety force and railway police rushed to the spot and two hydraulic cranes were soon deployed to remove the overturned container and clear the highway. However, the clearance efforts were stalled due to heavy load of the container. The authorities said the traffic movement remained severely affected for hours despite efforts to restore normalcy.

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