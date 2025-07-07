DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Truck union president killed in clash over society land in Punjab's Mukerian

Truck union president killed in clash over society land in Punjab's Mukerian

75-year-old Harbhajan Singh had resisted illegal construction on Truck Welfare Society land, says his son
article_Author
PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:16 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The 75-year-old president of a Truck Welfare Society here was killed during violent clash over a land dispute on Sunday, police said.

Advertisement

The incident happened near Talwara Road at Mukerian in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

According to police, Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Taggar Kalan village and president of the Mukerian Truck Welfare Society, was present in his office on Talwara Road along with some others when Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, a resident of Galadian village, allegedly arrived with five to six unidentified people.

Advertisement

They began using abusive language against Harbhajan Singh and allegedly tried to forcibly occupy the Truck Welfare Society land, police said citing a complaint filed by the deceased's son Sukhdev Singh.

When Harbhajan Singh and others resisted, Sandeep and his accomplices allegedly attacked them with bricks and stones. The septuagenarian sustained serious injuries to his chest and arm and collapsed at the scene. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Sukhdev alleged that Sandeep had already encroached upon a part of the Truck Welfare Society's land and constructed shops there. He was now trying to grab more of the society's land, which Harbhajan Singh had been opposing in his capacity as the president, he said.

Police said they have registered a case against Sandeep Singh and five to six unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigations are underway.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts