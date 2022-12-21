Truck unions block highway near Phillaur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 20

The Punjab Truck Operators Unions on Tuesday organised a dharna at Ladhowal toll plaza near Phillaur in favour of their demands. The protestors first sat on a dharna by the roadside, but around 4 pm they sat in the middle of the highway.

Due to the protest, the national highway witnessed a huge traffic jam. Commuters heading to Ludhiana from Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Nawanshahr or Jalandhar or coming to Jalandhar side from Ludhiana faced a huge inconvenience as they remained stuck in the long traffic jam. Jalandhar rural police had to make several traffic diversions to facilitate the commuters.

Happy Sandhu, who was leading the protest, said they were protesting against the rise in crime graph and the daily risk that the truckers were facing, inflation of commodities and problems being faced by the common man. Phillaur SDM, Tehsildar and DSP reached the site to pacify the agitators. The union leaders lifted the dharna late in the evening after they were assured of a meeting with a four-minister panel at Chandigarh on December 23.