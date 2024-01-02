Truckers protest new accident law

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

Members of the All Punjab Truck Operators’ Union blocked Nakodar-Moga highway and raised slogans against the Central Government here today. They were protesting against the “harsh law” made for truck operators and drivers as per which they would have to face imprisonment of five to seven years and penalty of Rs 7 lakh to 10 lakh in case they were involved in an accident.

The protesters said that already the number of drivers were few and because of this law, their works will get affected badly. Recently, the union members during the protest handed over copies of memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding that the “draconian law” be withdrawn.

