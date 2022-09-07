Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 6

Illegally parked trucks and heavy vehicles on the roadside in various parts of the city pose a threat to commuters but the traffic police have failed to take any action against the erring drivers.

Commuters complain that illegal parking of trucks not only causes traffic snarls and renders severe inconvenience to them, but also results in accidents and quarrels. They alleged that the issue had been brought to knowledge of the authorities concerned several times, but to no avail.

A tour to various locations in the city showed the road from Doaba Chowk to Pathankot Chowk and the long stretch near Patel Chowk seem to have become favourite spots for drivers for illegally parking their heavy vehicles. The roads have virtually turned into a truck bay as a large number of trucks were seen parked haphazardly on either side of the road.

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, shopkeepers based near the Doaba Chowk said it had become a routine affair for the drivers to park their trucks on the roadside. “There are schools, colleges and even hospitals on the stretch but despite that the traffic police are not bothered to take action against these drivers,” said Kishan Verma, who owns a cyber café on the road.

He claimed that traffic cops remain deployed just a few metres away from the stretch at the Pathankot Chowk and can see trucks being parked on the road but don’t take action against the violators.