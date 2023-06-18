Trust holds blood donation camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 17

A blood donation camp was organised at Innocent Hearts Multispecialty Hospital under ‘Disha-an initiative’ by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust in association with the Jalandhar Civil Hospital.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Chander Bowry, managing director, Medical Services, Innocent Hearts Group. Members of the group, teachers, management, students of the college, staff of the hospital and doctors donated the vital fluid.

Dr Anup Bowry, the chairman of the group, said: “The management of the hospital will continue to organise such camps in future as well.”

He added that people have a misconception that blood donation brings weakness in the body. “In fact, nothing of the sort happens, rather it keeps our body healthy. Everyone must donate blood from time to time”, he said.