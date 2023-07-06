Tubewell non-functional, locals sans drinking water

Phagwara, July 5
Despite assurances by officials of the Municipal Corporation, nothing has been done to provide clean drinking water in localities like Onkar Nagar, Industrial Area and Khothra road. Most of the residents are forced to fetch drinking water in bottles from other localities.
Residents in these areas have been up in arms against the Phagwara MC over no supply of water for the past more than one week. They claimed that while a tubewell had been installed, they were getting only contaminated water. They rued that there has been no water supply for over a week as the tubewell has not been operational. Residents are also demanding the installation of a new tubewell.
SDO Rajwinder Singh said the sudden closure of a bore meant for the tubewell prompted the MC employees to halt the operations. The SDO said water tanks were being sent to the affected areas.
