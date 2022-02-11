Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 10

As Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is holding rallies in various constituencies, he seems to be on a spree to announce Cabinet berths to majority of the candidates.

CM Channi’s satire on Bhagwant Mann At Shahkot on Thursday, he also talked about his educational qualification and compared it that with his rivals. “A reporter asked me about my studies. I told them that I did BA, followed by LLB. Then I did MBA after which I pursued MA. I am currently doing PhD. I asked him have you asked MLA candidates of other parties too about their education. He told me that they put the same question to Bhagwant Mann. He told me that Mann said he did Plus Two and that he repeated the same class for three years,” he said as the crowd ruptured into a laughter.

Even today as he addressed two rallies in Doaba – one for Shahkot Assembly seat of Jalandhar and another at Dasuya seat of Hoshiarpur district — he announced a ministership for both the candidates. While sitting MLA Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia is re-contesting from Shahkot, party MLA Arun Dogra is in fray from Dasuya.

Interestingly, the announcement is not just coming for the second or third timers but also for those who have so far not won any election. On January 26 last, when Channi had held a rally at Phillaur, he had made the same announcement for Vikramjit Chaudhary, who had lost poll last time.

Channi’s usual way to boost the morale of the candidate and seek the support of voters from him goes this way, “Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai (You just have to vote to make our man MLA, it is my responsibility to get ministerial berth for him).”

To make the Channi’s word go around, the candidates are posting all such videos on their social media to garner more support. They even get the shorter clips made of this part of the speech to put out as reels on various platforms and get them shared for a wider reach.

When Channi had visited Jalandhar on Tuesday evening, he had made the same announcement for sitting MLA from Jalandhar Central seat Rajinder Beri: “Dear voters, when you will press the button on the EVM, just be sure that you vote for this man who would not just be an MLA, but also my minister in the government”. Obviously, the supporters responded enthusiastically.

