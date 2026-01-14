Tussle between Pargat, AAP leader rages on

Following Saturday’s protest, tensions have escalated after minister Mohinder Bhagat visited the residence of Congress MLA Pargat Singh where he was challenged to a debate over Delhi LoP Atishi’s remarks and other Punjab-related issues.

On behalf of Bhagat and other AAP leaders, party general secretary Deepak Bali on Sunday put up a Facebook post, saying that he was ready to take the debate challenge. "Pargat can give me 72-hour notice. He can call the debate at just 24-hour notice or may be with immediate effect, I accept his challenge. A chit system may be arranged for choosing the topic of debate. I am well-versed with culture, heritage and issues of Punjab and I accept Pargat's challenge. My only condition is that the language to be used for the same must be decent", he alleged, adding that Pargat had used some unparliamentary words while addressing AAP leaders and workers during a protest on Saturday.

Pargat chose to reply back this morning on his Facebook, "I do not debate with 'agents'. AAP has tried to give the minister the cover by asking their yesman to put this post. My only reason for the debate challenge was that a minister had come to my doorstep. Ministers do not even know how to maintain their position and status. AAP leaders have been protesting against me and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira even as the row is between the AAP and the BJP in Delhi. We do not know if some BJP leaders doctored the videos of Atishi or not."

He added, "I do not run away from any debate. But I have some conditions. I want to debate with either of the three AAP leaders - AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann or Speaker Kultar Sandhwan. Also, three independent journalists should moderate the debate and allow equal time to either side."

Later in the evening, Bali ridiculed Pargat through another FB post writing, "The former hockey captain has taken excuses and run away."