DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Tussle between Pargat, AAP leader rages on

Tussle between Pargat, AAP leader rages on

On debate challenge, Cong leaders says ready to take on CM, Speaker or Kejriwal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:47 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pargat Singh
Advertisement

Following Saturday’s protest, tensions have escalated after minister Mohinder Bhagat visited the residence of Congress MLA Pargat Singh where he was challenged to a debate over Delhi LoP Atishi’s remarks and other Punjab-related issues.

Advertisement

On behalf of Bhagat and other AAP leaders, party general secretary Deepak Bali on Sunday put up a Facebook post, saying that he was ready to take the debate challenge. "Pargat can give me 72-hour notice. He can call the debate at just 24-hour notice or may be with immediate effect, I accept his challenge. A chit system may be arranged for choosing the topic of debate. I am well-versed with culture, heritage and issues of Punjab and I accept Pargat's challenge. My only condition is that the language to be used for the same must be decent", he alleged, adding that Pargat had used some unparliamentary words while addressing AAP leaders and workers during a protest on Saturday.

Advertisement

Pargat chose to reply back this morning on his Facebook, "I do not debate with 'agents'. AAP has tried to give the minister the cover by asking their yesman to put this post. My only reason for the debate challenge was that a minister had come to my doorstep. Ministers do not even know how to maintain their position and status. AAP leaders have been protesting against me and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira even as the row is between the AAP and the BJP in Delhi. We do not know if some BJP leaders doctored the videos of Atishi or not."

Advertisement

He added, "I do not run away from any debate. But I have some conditions. I want to debate with either of the three AAP leaders - AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann or Speaker Kultar Sandhwan. Also, three independent journalists should moderate the debate and allow equal time to either side."

Later in the evening, Bali ridiculed Pargat through another FB post writing, "The former hockey captain has taken excuses and run away."

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts